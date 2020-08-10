Starting today, August 10, the elderly in Kampala through the Extending Social Protection (ESP) program will start to receive accumulated monthly arrears totaling to Shs 150,000 from government, authorities said.

According to the Kampala Lord mayor,Erias Lukwago, all is part of the monthly Senior Citizens Grant which is extended to people who are 80 years and above provided they have a valid National Identification Card .

Each is given Shs 25, 000 per month. Yet since January, elderly in Kampala have not received any coin.

Lukwago said to most of the city dwellers, Shs 25,000 is too meagre due to the high cost of living. He said government must do research in this area and adjust accordingly.

He noted that this will allow for an up-to-date of the database and proper planning for the elderly through a quality healthy life.

He added that with this, the basic social amenities and medication can easily devolve to the beneficiaries in the shortest practicable time as we build cohesive, peaceful and sustainable societies.