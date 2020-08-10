The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman for Eastern region, Capt Mike Mukula has denied as untrue, allegations of racism and sectarianism levelled against him by his rival, Sanjay Tana.

Early this month, Tana wrote to the NRM electoral commission chairman,Dr.Tanga Odoi accusing Mukula of making sectarian and racist comments.

However, in an August,7,2020 response Mukula told the ruling party’s election body that the allegations are unfounded.

“I have never been racist or sectarian and cannot and have never sunk that low. My actions are always based on mature, levelled and embracive politics which accommodate ideas of the NRM on correct ideological line,”Mukula said in a letter also copied to President Museveni.

In his defence, Mukula insists that his campaign to regain the position as NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda is based purely on consolidating party gains.

“I note that the only candidate in this election who has spoken about race is distinguished Hon Sanjay. He should get comfortable and explain to voters what he has to offer if at all he has anything to offer and spend less time talking about,” he wrote.

Mukula said the only time he spoke about non-Ugandans was when he was asking the public to protect the country against foreign influence.

“I have always been open minded and a freethinker. I believe in health politics and open debate,”he told the NRM EC.

“This complaint therefore reveals that my colleague and brother doesn’t have proper ideological orientation and clarity.”

Mukula urged his rival to abandon the race and join him.