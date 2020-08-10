Uganda has registered two more deaths resulting from Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the number of Covid-19 deaths in Uganda has reached nine after a refugee and a Kampala resident succumbed to the virus.

“The two fatalities included a 27 -year-old male from Kyangwali refugee settlement in Hoima district who died from Hoima regional referral hospital and a 46 year old male resident of Kampala who died at Nsambya hospital,” the ministry said.

The statement indicated that the duo had signs and symptoms consistent with Coronavirus and results from laboratories further confirmed the same.

In the same vein, the ministry announced that Uganda has registered 14 new Coronavirus infections after samples tested on August,9, 2020 showed that nine contacts to previously confirmed cases from Kampala Metropolitan Area , three alerts and two truck drivers were positive of the virus.

“Of the two truck drivers, one arrived from Kenya via Malaba while one arrived from Democratic Republic of Congo via Goli point of entry,” the ministry said.

The number of cumulative Coronavirus cases in Uganda according to the Ministry of Health is at 1297 whereas 1137 of these have fully recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals around the country.

Uganda has so far registered only nine deaths since the first Coronavirus case was recorded in March, 2020.