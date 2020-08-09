MISS D

Today I want to write about the us. Women. Women always wonder if they did well. Some hold off the sex because they are not sure if they will impress.

Women overthink about sex. Is my choochkie tight enough? Is it wet enough? What should I say during the act? These questions always pop up when there is a new stick in the yard.

Men also prepare for the act, but every man believes they are good as long as they are hard or big enough. They do prepare, but their preparation is really about the first impression in that room or car or kitchen counter.

See what I did there, gave you options.

For men, it is about the journey to the act. They believe when it slides in, there is no turning back.

Some women rehearse what they will say during the act. What a shame?

To the women, I want you to get out of your crazy mind and know that sex is for you too. There is no basic order in the bedroom. If you want the other person as much as they want you, you will have all the fun.

Stop worrying about how wet you will be. Stop drinking jerricans of Okra preparing for that moment.

Ever wonder why you are so wet for one person and not the other? Stop saying that men don’t know how to look for the water. He will not have to look for the water if you want him as much as he wants you.

If you have to find something to lubricate you more, you do not genuinely want to lay with that person. Again, if you have to find anything external to get wet, please don’t lay with that man because it is not genuine.

I have met a rare species of men that go out of their way to get things that will help get their women wet. Honey, if you ever have to buy okra for your woman to get wet, you have my permission to go get you a new choochkie.

Let’s get real; there is something about a new stick or choochkie. The excitement alone should get you so wet, you will need a pantyliner. It will get you so hard, you will drip.

The moment we all wait for from the time we make up our mind that we want it. You think about that stick and get wet without being around it. Squirting is real if that man knows the right spot to hit, and it is easier when you want to lay with them.

You will enjoy sex more as a woman if you take out all expectations that come with laying a particular guy. Stop thinking about how much transport money will come out of the meet. Stop thinking he will fall in love because you are so good in bed.

LOVE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH SEX.

I am no angel. I know that sometimes we give away for different reasons, but today we are talking about actually enjoying the act.

Don’t overthink. Know when your body wants some. We also want sex as much as men. Stop being pretentious, walk up to him and tell him you want some, right there, in that moment. Sex is not about just the men. When you want some get out of your head and get into the sheets.

Till next week, let’s make love.

MISS D is a sex therapist and love counsellor