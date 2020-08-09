Some evil hearted people who don’t wish me well wanted to see me rot in prison but God has proved them wrong, the former Boda Boda 2010 patron, Abdallah Kitatta said on Saturday.

Kitatta made the remarks shortly after the Military Court of Appeal reduced his 8-year sentence and later released him from jail.

“Some Ugandans are bad but they should know that God has not created us equally and that’s how it should be.You might be more educated than me. You might be having degrees, masters and many other qualifications yet I am richer than you,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his mother’s home in Kasangati, Kitatta lashed out at some critics whom he thinks are jealous of his progress and success.

“I forgive whoever wronged me in anyway. Any normal human being is bound to mistakes. It is not possible to live all your life without making a mistake therefore I also ask for forgiveness. Please let’s forgive each other,” he said.

He urged his critics to focus on how to make Uganda a better country together as a team.

He also thanked President Museveni for all the help and generosity he bestowed upon him during the time he spent in prison.

“I thank the army for the good treatment and the thorough investigations done to reveal the truth about Kitatta. Some people didn’t know who Kitatta is, they used to be with me but they never knew who I am,” he said.

Kitatta’s mother, Hasifah Nabukeera, asked all the people who are not happy with his son to forgive him.

“I have forgiven whoever has wronged my son and I also asked all those he wronged to forgive him because if you don’t forgive in this world, even hereafter God won’t forgive you, “she said.

Authorities from Luzira prison on Friday released Kitatta and his police bodyguard, Sowali Ngobi from prison.

Kitatta was last year found guilty of unlawful possession of an SMG rifle and a pistol without a valid firearm licence and unlawful possession of 30 and 20 rounds of ammunition for SMG rifles and pistol before he was sentenced together with his bodyguard to 10 years and six months’ imprisonment but the duo appealed against the sentence.