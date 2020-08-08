Dembe Distribution Company has, through the Ministry of Health (MOH), donated to the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) condoms worth two billion shillings to support in the army in the fight against sexually transmitted infections and promote family planning in the force and their surrounding communities.

The donation of the Fiesta brand of condoms was delivered at UPDF’s Bombo Military Hospital in Luwero by the Chief Executive Officer of Dembe Distributors, Anil Damani and the Condom Coordinator at the Ministry of Health, Vastah Kibirige.

The donation was received by Brig. Dr. Patrick Ocen, the Director of HIV/AIDS in the UPDF and Maj Evelyn Asiimwe.

Speaking at the handover, Kibirige applauded the UPDF for being good partners with the Ministry of Health and not as part of their efforts to ensure people remain healthy, they decided to donate the condoms to the army.

“The UPDF has been a good longtime partner in our strategic interventions for the triple protection against sexually transmitted infections, HIV infections and unintended pregnancies,” Kibirige said.

According to Dembe’s Anil Damani , the donation is in appreciation to the UPDF for its contribution in ensuring peace and security in the country that enables trade to thrive and to the people of Uganda for their support for the company.

Brig Patrick Ocen reiterated UPDF’s commitment in working with its partners in ensuring wellness in the country.

He instructed the UPDF Directorate of HIV/AIDS and family planning units to ensure proper sensitization of the beneficiaries of the condoms to ensure proper usage so that the intended output is realized.

Maj Asiimwe noted the need for intensified sensitization of Ugandans against condom misuse because lately, there has been widespread misuse.

She added that in a week’s time, the intended clients, both uniformed and civilians, would be able to access the condoms at no cost from all the UPDF health care units across the country.

“This donation will not only be useful in the UPDF institution but also its neighboring communities that benefit from the UPDF health services,” she said.

“The UPDF is a people’s army and all its hospitals operate within the MOH structures, hence do not close their doors to the neighbouring communities.”

Over 80% of the beneficiaries of all types of services in UPDF health care centers are civilians.