Two people were electrocuted while repairing a power line at Wantoni in Mukono District on Friday, police has confirmed.

The deceased are Moses Kasita and Jacob Mutalaga who are technicians working for UMEME.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the incident happened on Friday at around 11:45 am in the morning.

“A team of detectives have visited the scene and started the investigations. The body of Kasita Moses was found at the scene in a UMEME van registration number UAZ 704Q and while that of Mutalaga Jacob was at Mukono International Hospital,”Onyango said in a statement.

He added that police preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased were putting on UMEME attire before the incident but were undressed immediately after the electrocution.

“Uniforms for the deceased persons were recovered from the UMEME truck number UAA 286E. One of uniform had the name KASITA MOSES.There was no physical injuries observed on the bodies,”Onyango noted.

He said the bodies were taken to Mulago City mortuary for postmortem as investigation continues.