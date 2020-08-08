Following government’s commitment to distribute face masks to all Ugandans of 6 years and above, the exercise which will cover all city divisions kicked off in earnest on Friday,government official said.

While launching the exercise, the minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi, urged communities to strictly adhere to the behavioural and social protocols as prescribed by the president and the ministry of Health in the concerted fight against Covid19.

“The masks will be distributed house-to-house in your communities and this exercise will be spearheaded by your local community leaders,” Amongi said.

She said following the increasing cases of Covid19 deaths in Uganda, President Museveni directed the ministry of Health to stop the distribution of masks in different parts of the country so that focus is put in Kampala ,Wakiso and Mukono district.

“The government statistics so far show that 6 people have died [of Covid19] and the biggest numbers are from Kampala meaning that we are contributing over 90% of the deaths of Covid19,” she said.

Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, also called upon the public not to misuse so that the pandemic is fought and kicked out of the country.

“Please let’s protect ourselves, Covid19 is real. Don’t be deceived and you can see people have started dying in Uganda. I urge you to adhere to the ministry of Health guidelines, “Kisaka said.

The overall masks allocated to all the five divisions of Kampala are 2,067,500