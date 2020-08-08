Brig.Flavia Byekwaso has officially taken over office as the new UPDF spokesperson after taking over from Brig.Richard Karemire.

President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces last week appointed Byekwaso as the new army spokesperson to replace Brig.Karemire who was deployed at the East African Community Secretariat as the defence Liaison Officer.

On Friday, the new army spokesperson took over office at a function presided over by the Joint Chief of Staff in the UPDF, Lt.Gen. Joseph Musanyufu at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

“The mere fact that you have been appointed to be the Defence spokesperson means you have the ability and we are confident that you will do us proud,”Lt.Gen. Musanyufu said of the new army spokesperson.

The Joint Chief of Staff said because the defence spokesperson is the face of the army, the UPDF leadership will always rally behind Brig. Byekwaso as she performs her duties.

“The spokesperson is our face and mouthpiece for the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs plus the UPDF.You will receive shocks but the leadership is behind you and will always be supporting you.”

Lt.Gen.Musanyufu, however, applauded the outgoing spokesperson, Brig.Richard Karemire for the job well done plus the difference he brought to office for the last four years he has served in the position.

He congratulated and thanked the outgoing Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Richard Karemire for the job well done and the difference he brought to the office for the last four years he has served as the DSP.

The Chief Political Commissar in the UPDF, Maj Gen Masiko congratulated Brig. Byekwaso on her historic appointment and thanked the leadership for appointing her but also bringing a gender balance aspect in the strategic leadership of the UPDF.

Maj Gen Masiko also applauded Brig Karemire for his cooperation during the time he has been in office.

“Political Education and Public Relations can work with each other to project the good image of the force and I have worked well with Brig Karemire. We hope we shall continue with the spirit of working together,” Masiko said as he wished Brig Karemire success in his next tour of duty.

“You are every inch diplomatic and we are very sure that this is your passion and our torch will be brighter and brighter through you.”

Brig Richard Karemire, applauded the army leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of being the Defence spokesperson.

“I thank the leadership for having given me the responsibility of being the mouthpiece of the ministry and the mighty UPDF. I also thank the UPDF Chiefs and Commanders for the coordination of information,” Brig Karemire said.

He wished his successor, Brig.Flavia Byekwaso a successful term in office but also promised that he can always count on him for any support.

In her remarks, the new Defence spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso applauded the commander in chief and the entire UPDF leadership for entrusting her with the new responsibility.

“I register my humble and sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uganda and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the CDF Gen. David Muhoozi and the entire leadership of the UPDF; you have nurtured, inspired and molded me into the person in whom you have chosen to bestow such great confidence and trust and I promise I shall not disappoint you,” she said.

She noted that despite the challenges anticipated along her execution of duty, she will never fail to journey on even in the hardest times.

She promised to be the bridge between the UPDF and different stakeholders that collectively constitute the state of Uganda and pledged to continue with the colossal legacy left by Brig .Karemire with support from every single member of the UPDF.

The function was also attended by the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj Gen George Igumba, the Commander of the NCTC, Brig Gen CK Asiimwe, Assistant Deputy Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Col James Bagada, Lt Col Sam Ntambirwe from CIMIC, the Deputy Defence Spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, UPDF PIOs and civilian support staff.