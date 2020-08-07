A 70- year –old male resident of Nateete has become the sixth person to die of Coronavirus in Uganda, the Ministry of Health has said in a statement about the Covid-19 update.

“On July 24,2020, he presented at Lubaga hospital with signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 which included mild fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, Further investigations revealed that he was diabetic, a risk factor for Covid-19,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, upon deterioration of his condition, the patient was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Lubaga hospital and samples were taken from him before being sent to laboratories for analysis.

The ministry said results indicated that he had Coronavirus.

“He was later referred to Mulago national referral hospital on July 28 and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday evening on August,6.”

31 new infections

The ministry also announced that Uganda has registered 31 new infections from samples tested on Thursday.

Out of the 31, 19 are alerts, eight contacts to previously confirmed cases wile four cases are from truck drivers.

“Regarding the alerts, four are from Kampala Metropolitan Area, four from Wakiso, one from Sironko, one from Bushenyi, two from Kisoro, four from Amuru and three from Adjumani,” the ministry said.

As of today, Uganda’s cumulative Coronavirus cases are 1254, six deaths whereas 1113 people have fully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country.

To date, a total of 290,701 people have been tested of Coronavirus in Uganda.