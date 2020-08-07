Aruu county MP, Samuel Odonga Otto has said that Electoral Commission is being used by President Museveni to frustrate the efforts of the opposition.

He said basing on the previous events that have been unfolding regarding how the commission has been doing it’s work, there is no sign of free and fair elections come 2021.

“You write to them; it is like a dissertation for masters. EC is being used to frustrate us. They are biased, and the ground is not levelled,”he said during NBS TV’s Frontline show on Thursday night.

On the issue of fronting a joint candidate ahead of the elections, Otto said unity is very crucial if the opposition is to liberate this country.

“It is like DP and FDC are jealous of People Power. If we don’t unite, we shall disappoint Ugandans. We are like co-wives fighting for the love of the husband,”he said.

Otto said the traffic of those leaving the NRM to the opposition is not there and this should bother the opposition.

Commenting on the recent poll conducted by the Research World International, Otto said the poll was based on a botched population census figures.

“They used the wrong information. They didn’t present the figures as they got them.They felt it is safe to make President Museveni lead with a few margins. I see the interesting politics of Robert Kyagulanyi at 22%, which is not right; he has more support,”he said.

DP president general, Norbert Mao, a frontliner, said there is no way he can get 1% of the vote like the poll revealed.

“Opinion polling is based on science. It represents a snapshot of four months ago. Opinions change. Nevertheless, there is a broad centre, “Mao said.

Mao said these ordinary people that Dr. Wakida’s researchers go hunting for are a reflection of our fears, and the real judgment of who they believe can serve them better.

“At City House, we don’t fear mirrors. If we don’t like the reflection, we adjust. Whether we get the crown or not, if we inspire those who get it, it is an achievement,”Mao added.