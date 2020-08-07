President Museveni has ordered security action on Rwandan soldiers who cross the border to kidnap Ugandans after several incidents.

In a letter dated August,2, 2020, the Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo wrote to several RDCs to inform them of Museveni’s directive.

“…. as for the Rwandan soldiers infiltrating into Uganda to kidnap people, the concerned agencies are already briefed as to how to deal with that provocation,”Mbayo said in the letter to RDCs without mentioning further details.

The president according to the letter, advised Ugandans against going to Rwanda or else they do it at their own risk.

“The President has sent a directive to you all the RDCs especially those bordering Rwanda to inform the Ugandans of the criminal Rwandan government policy of shooting smugglers that are not armed although what they are doing is illegal,”Mbayo said.

The relations between Uganda and Rwanda have for the last three or more years not been at their best with both countries trading accusations against each other.

Since the relations between the two neighbouring countries turned sour, a number of Ugandans especially farmers at the border towns have been kidnapped or arrested and detained by the Kigali authorities.

Many Ugandans have either been kidnapped or killed on Ugandan soli by Rwandan security agencies whereas others have been shot dead for allegedly smuggling goods to Rwanda.

On several occasions, the Ugandan government has protested over what it termed as provocation from Rwandan security agencies but the situation seemed to continue.

Last month, another Ugandan citizen was kidnapped from Rubaya sub-county, in Kabale district which is 200km from the border.

Peace talks have since been initiated for Presidents Museveni and Kagame to solve the impasse and they are still ongoing.