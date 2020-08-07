Opposition Forum for Democratic Change have elected Dr Frank Nabwiso to be their flag bearer in the Jinja City mayoral race.

In the three man race, Nabwiso polled 41 votes, his closest challenger Meddie Mbentyo who is a councillor representing Jinja Central Division at the district polled 11 whereas Moses Talugende the former party flag bearer in the previous elections for Jinja Municipality mayoral race got only 2 votes.

Nabwiso who was the unpopular candidate in the race surprised many when the delegates trusted him as the suitable candidate.

He won the hearts of the delegates when candidates where given opportunity to briefly unleash their plans for the newly created Jinja city.

Nabwiso arrived at the venue with voluminous booklets which he said contains all the plans and proposals which Jinja needs to be the number one town.

He challenged his opponents to present anything in writing which they didn’t have, which set the delegates into applause.

Dr Nabwiso is historian and a researcher who has lectured at a number of universities in the country and he was a vice chancellor of Busoga University before it was closed by National Council of Higher Education two years ago

Between 2001 and 2006 he served as Member of Parliament for Kagoma county.

Dr Frank Nabwiso revealed that he has plans of developing Jinja to gain its former glory.

Many people of Jinja hold Dr Frank Nabwiso in high esteem and they are optimistic that he is up to the task of becoming the first mayor of Jinja City considering his political experience and academic pedigree.