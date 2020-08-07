Cameroon famous side that reached the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy will finally get the houses promised to them by President Paul Biya 30 years ago.

Three of the players, Louis Paul Mfede, Benjamin Massing and Stephen Tataw have already died.

The long wait was because a list of 44 names was submitted, instead of 22 players on the team, and the authorities could not handle the large number.

An association of former Indomitable Lions players, headed by Bertin Ebwelle, revived the matter through a letter to the presidency.

The houses are located in the capital, Yaoundé, the economic hub Douala and the coastal city of Limbe.

Roger Milla, Cameroon’s roving ambassador and one of the oldest players in the squad, has thanked the head of state for the “supreme recognition”.