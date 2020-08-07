Journalist Andrew Mwenda has officially registered and joined Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform.

Speaking shortly after registering, Mwenda said that the party is not as radical as he had previously thought but also said he would take on Kyagulanyi in the party primaries but also called for a party presidential debate.

“I visited their head office, registered as a member, then picked forms to become a presidential candidate,”he said.

The journalist however added that he found out that the Kyadondo East was being treated just like President Yoweri Museveni is in the National Resistance Movement.

“I found Bobi wine, like (President) Kaguta Museveni was being treated as sole presidential candidate for the party,” Mwenda added.

For long, Mwenda has always criticized Bobi Wine saying that his movement of the ‘People Power’ group and now the NUP is built on defiance and cannot take the country forward.