As the 2021 election season gathers steam, the Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) has urged stakeholders to remind their constituencies to cultivate a love for the country.

UWBA president Musa Majoba says there has never been a more critical time in Uganda’s history than today to preach unity and patriotism. Majoba says that while elections are a cyclical event that happens once every five years, Ugandans from all walks of life have to co-exist daily.

Majoba made the remarks in an address to the Uganda Rotary Club and the Lions Club members. In the address and letter to Rotarians, Majoba notes that, “There is undeniably increasing concern about the decline and absence of patriotism (love of our own country) among the majority of Ugandans today.”

He goes on to say, “After conducting a survey, results have shown us the urgent need to reintroduce civic education, (the study of our rights, and our duties as a people to our nation), in most of our public debates and discussions as being the key solution to the above worrying state of national affairs.”

Majoba challenges Rotarians and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to join UWBA in this noble effort. He says only Ugandans can save Uganda from destroying itself by descending into divisive politics.

The Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) is a non profit organ founded by Musa Majoba in 2016, as well as a few others whose key aims, were to right wrongs.

UWBA is led by Majoba alongside its national coordinator Makolo Kavuma, and Ssemanda Wasswa Ibra who mobilize the public to be a part of public debates, strategic discussions, and practical solution finding missions.

UWBA describes its mission as to fight the violation of rights and freedoms, abuse of authority and power, and public office mismanagement.

Previously, UWBA has championed campaigns like, establishing embassies in Oman , Jordan and Kuwait, and returning Ugandans stranded in the gulf region.