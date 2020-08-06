First of all, yes, I went to President Museveni but I only went to know the truth because I thought the struggle was a joke.

I met the President but he is not taking us anywhere. I only wanted to ask him if he has any plans for Uganda.

I asked, Do you have any plans for Uganda or you have your own plans?

Fellow country men, Museveni has no plans for the country, the only plans he has are those of his inner circle and that is why I want to ask Bobi Wine, to please help this to go forward.

I want to ask our colleagues in the NRM, to come and join us because I have been talking to them and I know what they are going through.

I didn’t go to join them, I went to the President on a fact-finding mission. I wanted to know if he has a plan for this country. The truth is, we are on our own.

I know that many people were heart broken and I am really sorry but the main issue is that this country has no leadership. Let’s vote Kyagulanyi.

Let everyone talk to at least one person and if you’re still undecided, settle, because you’re in the right place.

I want to tell you that I am not here to pick a membership card to go and contest somewhere, no. I am not going to contest for any seat.

However, I will give my support to anyone on the NUP ticket, if called upon.

Let us help this country to get the change it deserves.

Thank you.