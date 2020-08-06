Musician Ronald Mayinja has made a u-turn and returned to Kyadondo East Legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s camp.

Early this year, Mayinja was criticized by Kyagulanyi’s supporters for meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at his Kisozi state lodge although the singer denied the allegations.

He would later on January 8, 2020 launch his own movement called “Peace for All, All for peace” and had since disappeared from the public eye.

In what seems like a u-turn however, the “Bizeemu” singer has now joined the National Unity Platform and has received his membership card from party president, Kyagulanyi.

Mayinja,who finally accepted that he met with President Museveni, apologised to Kyagulanyi and asked the all People Power supporters to forgive him.

Mayinja said, “I went to the President on a fact-finding mission. I wanted to know if he has a plan for this country. The truth is, we are on our own.”

“I know that many people were heart broken and I am really sorry but the main issue is that this country has no leadership. Let’s vote Kyagulanyi,” Mayinja added.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi said that he was approached by Mayinja and asked for forgiveness.

” Mayinja told me that he is not strong like me. In fact, he said I am their inspiration,” Bobi Wine said.

Before meeting the President, Mayinja was one of the artists who strongly supported Robert Kyagulanyi’s venture into politics and a vocal supporter of Kyagulanyi’s People Power Movement.

Mayinja is known for his politically conscious songs like Bunkenke, Ensi Yaffe, Africa, Landlord and Bizeemu.