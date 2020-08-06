President Museveni’s advisor on Kampala Affairs singer Catherine Kusasira was put on spot by events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo to spell her title which she ‘flaked’ terribly.

Bajjo and Kusasira were appearing on Baba TV political show yesterday when the former claimed the later did not go past senior four.

“I have to teach Kusasira because she did not go far with her education, she did not even reach S.4, maybe we should talk about something from P.7,” Bajjo claimed.

In reply, Kusasira asserted she is well educated and it is Bajjo who may not have achieved minimum education.

“I will bring my papers here and shame you. You have qualifications from Nasser road,” Kusasira said.

At a certain point, Bajjo asked that Kusasira spells the words presidential advisor which she failed.

Kusasira failed to spell both words then asked that she writes the words instead, and again failed.

Bajjo also wrote his own version of the two words correctly. Kusasira then claimed Bajjo did not study literature that’s why he does not know the words she wrote.

“You did not study literature, there are two spellings,” she said.

Watch full Video from Baba TV