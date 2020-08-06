The executive director of Research World International (RWI), Dr Patrick Wakida, has urged opposition to stop lamenting about his poll and instead work towards gaining enough popularity.

His remarks stem from the comments made by different opposition leaders including Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi questioning the accuracy and authenticity of a poll that his firm released this week.

The poll showed that Museveni was still the most favoured presidential candidate.

Wakida said by dismissing the poll, the opposition was burying its head in the sand, opposition has a lot to do in order to gain popularity.

“Museveni has been in power for several years, and the people are always reminded.There is no structure of a political party, including Bobi Wine’s NUP, that has grassroots structure,”Wakida said while appearing on NBS TV on Thursday morning.

“FDC should ask themselves, after elections, how much work have they done instead of lamenting. Parties must learn that studying your opponent helps a lot. We don’t do politics, this is our work,”he added.

Wakida said the survey revealed that Ugandans don’t belong to political parties and majority don’t have membership cards.

“They just associate with parties. People are not likely to vote according to parties.Ugandans haven’t moved away from individual merit. People who vote Museveni or Besigye are not necessarily NRM or FDC,”he said.

He said political elites in this country need to know what opinion polls other than just dismissing them.

“Opinions change. I have seen political leaders panicking; maybe opinions have changed in their favor because we are in August, maybe not,”he said.