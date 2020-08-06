Opposition Forum for Democratic Change strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye has commiserated with the family of former Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura following the loss of their mother.

Kayihura’s mother Catherine Mukarwamo aged 92, died in the wee hours of Thursday in Kabarole, Fort portal where she was undergoing treatment.

Using his social media platforms, Besigye said that losing a mother is at whatever age is very painful.

“Loss of a mum at any age is very painful. Condolences to Gen Kale Kaihura, family and friends,” Besigye said.

Dr. Besigye who was several times arrested by a Kayihura-led police force in March 2018 said he has nothing against the former IGP.

“He was a good man, serving a bad system,” Besigye said then.

Earlier in May 2015, Kayihura had shocked a group of students in Makerere University when he described Besigye as a “clear man” who takes a stand and sticks to it.

Kayihura’s ironically made the comments days after police had plucked Besigye out of his car around Nsambya and arrested him for alleged unlawful assembly.

Kayihura who said he would not apologize for the matter claimed that he had on many occasions tried to be friends with Besigye in vain.

“I respect Dr. Besigye. I tried to be his friend. I even went to his home. But he refused to be my friend. I respect Dr. Besigye because he is clear with his stand. I respect someone who takes a stand and sticks to it. Not opportunists.”