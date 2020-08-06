The Alliance for National Transformation has postponed their party’s national delegates conference that was scheduled to be held today, Thursday.

According to the party’s acting National Organising Secretary, Alice Alaso, the move to postpone the delegates conference stemmed from the failure by the Electoral Commission to clear them.

“The party undertook to communicate to the Electoral Commission in a letter dated July,6,2020. Unfortunately, to date, this letter has not been responded to,” Alaso said in a statement.

Alaso said that the party also wrote to the Inspector General of Police on July,6 and on July 17,20, the IGP told them they needed clarification and clearance from the Electoral Commission before they could proceed any further.

“We wrote another letter to the Electoral Commission on July,24,2020 highlighting the position required by the police and to date, that letter has not been responded to, perhaps altogether ignored.”

“It is simply impossible to proceed with the national delegates conference as scheduled for August 6,2020.”

Blasts EC

In the press statement, the Alliance for National Transformation blasted the Electoral Commission for ignoring their correspondences.

We are extremely disappointed by the irresponsible attitude of the Electoral Commission which has been highlighted by its refusal to respond to competent communication,” ANT acting National Organising Secretary, Alice Alaso said.

The Alliance for National Transformation last month unveiled Maj.Gen.Mugisha Muntu as their 2021 general election presidential flag bearer after emerging unopposed on the position and will carry the flag in the forthcoming general election.