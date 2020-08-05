Musician Derrick Katongole also known as Victor Kamenyo has denied allegations that he surreptitiously shifted from his previous home without paying rent.

Last week, several reports indicated that the “Siyina malala” singer was being hunted for by his landlord having defaulted on rent for seven months.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Kamenyo said that his reputation is being soiled by self-seeking individuals who want to tarnish his name.

“Every one knows that at such a time, almost everyone is going through some financial distress. I am also a landlord in Kawaala and my tenants have not paid me yet.”

“The story is being exaggerated because if its true, why should someone who wants rent go to UNCUT? Why should they talk ill about me?” the singer asked.

According to Kamenyo’s landlord, the artist was meant to pay shs 350,000 per month but he had last paid in January.

The landlord, in a separate interview told UNCUT, that “It is very understandable since we had entered Covid-19 lockdown, so I was lenient enough. He kept telling me he would pay, until a time when I said we agree he pays half and leaves the house. He has run away instead.”

In response, Kamenyo said that he had left the house in the care of colleagues and that he is currently staying in Munyonyo.

The singer added, “She should have called me. I know the lady very well but I was surprised that she could say such things. She is on a mission to tarnish my name.”

Kamenyo previously claimed that he wants to be a Member of Parliament for Lubaga North on People Power’s NUP ticket in the 2021 general election.