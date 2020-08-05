The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced they start clearing all unauthorised taxi stages along the Kampala Northern Bypass starting next week, Tuesday 18th, August 2020.

The roads authority said in a statement that they have noticed with concern a number of unauthorised taxi stages along sections of the Kampala Northern Bypass which has increased traffic congestion on the road.

“The creation of the said taxi stages has reduced the size of the road surface available to vehicular traffic resulting in congestion along these sections,” UNRA said in part.

UNRA added that the stages have also created safety hazards for several other road users and hence justification to be abolished.

The people who had created the said stages have been given until next week on Tuesday 18th, August 2020 to relocate to already designated taxi stages before they force them to.

“The Authority, working with other stakeholders will carry out enforcement operations to clear all the remaining unauthorized taxi stages along the road,” UNRA announced.

Early this week, police spokesperson Fred Enanga cautioned the public against using taxis that they don’t find at designated stages.

Enanga said that such taxis are a threat to public safety because tracking them, in case of a security breach becomes difficult.