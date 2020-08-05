Ugandan artists have petitioned parliament over laws that they say are hurting the country’s music industry.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga quoted the musicians as saying they were not consulted while the new legislation was being drawn up earlier this year.

It includes the vetting of new songs to prevent negative comments about the government.

The musicians presented their petition through their union and Ms Kagada said she would present it to parliament:

I have received a petition from the National Union of Creative and Performing Artistes of #Uganda. They are aggrieved about some laws and regulations that they say are hurting the music industry. The artistes say they weren’t consulted as key stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/DRPy8qmP1i — Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) August 4, 2020

Source: BBC