By Phillip Mwebaza

Busiro County East Member of Parliament Medard Sseggona has accused his party president Norbert Mao of neglecting Democratic Party members even as the country heads into the 2021 general election.

Speaking on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Sseggona accused Mao of not availing himself to help DP flag bearers look for votes.

He said that, “When Norbert Mao was elected in 2010, he never bothered to step in Busiro East to campaign for me and yet he is the party president.”

He accused Mao of not preparing the party for the crucial 2021 presidential and parliamentary election.

He noted, “My heart is bleeding. The Democratic Party has been running for ten years without a Registrar and thus there is no recruitment drive. In regard to membership cards, the party cannot even print more than thirty membership cards since the party only owns a printer.”

However, DP acting general secretary Gerald Siranda dismissed Sseggona’s concerns as excuses of people who want to leave the party.

On the same show, Siranda said that, “”Members are leaving and more are going as well but however for some like Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, we already knew that he was goin. He had spent the last ten years coming in as an independent candidate for the Kampala mayorship position and thus was not contributing to our party.”

Lukwago and Sseggona are political allies who have worked closely together. Lukwago recently crossed from the DP to Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

While still a Democratic Party member, Sseggona has advised his supporters to place their faith and vote with National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. Kyagulanyi, best known by his stage name, Bobi Wine, has declared his ambition to run for president in the 2021 election.

Sseggona said, “I advised the DP bloc to put their trust in a new face which happens to be Hon Kyagulanyi Sentamu for presidency since he stands a higher chance at the moment. We surveyed the country as a nation and know what we can achieve in terms of numbers when it comes to elections.”