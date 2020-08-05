Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Bakireke Nambooze has blasted Lands Minister Persis Namuganza for taking matters too personal with Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and standing against her for an NRM CEC position.

Nambooze said Namuganza has no genuine intentions for the seat but is just taking a personal fight with Kadaga, which is backed by specific mafia.

Nambooze started by lashing out at the Barometer show host Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa for bringing Namuganza to the show to discuss “a simple fight from a village in Kamuli’.

“Namuganza is now a state minister of lands, I want her to tell us what policies she has brought up to help women. Women are being chased of land during this time. Why are wasting time listening to her squabbles with the speaker? She is pretending to have an interest in the CEC position yet her primary issue is because of a personal matter with Kadaga,” Nambooze rattled.

According to Nambooze, if Namuganza is interested in unseating old people in NRM as she claims, then she should try competing against Museveni.

“How many old people are in the party? Why is she not standing against Museveni or Hajji Moses Kigongo?” she posed.

Nambooze claimed that Namuganza is a sponsored weapon against Kadaga.

“You (Namuganza) are sponsored; your job is to quarrel with your aunt (Kadaga). These people sponsoring you want to make Kadaga start running around to plead with them by using you to fight her. They want to reduce her power and belief in her potential to be something bigger in this country,” she added.

She said she was disappointed with Namuganza for accepting to be used by Mafia to fight a fellow woman.

“Yes, the mafia are now laughing, they are calling you and sending you money to cheer you on while you abuse Kadaga. But I blame Kadaga, she should be now looking at the presidency, she is well respected the world over and deserves much better, not being here in little fights with Kadaga,” she said.

In reply, Namuganza said Nambooze said many good things but again spoilt them with bad ones.

“I like and enjoy Nambooze’s debates, she is a very honest person and has said many good things, only ended up mixing them up with bad ones,” she said.

She did not say anything else in regard to Nambooze’s accusations but rather asked that she is invited to speak more about the policies in the land’s ministry.n