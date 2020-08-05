The Democratic Party (DP) has warned politicians especially some of its members who endorsed Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine for president to stop using more than one symbol ahead of 2021 general elections.

Recently, the DP Bloc, a special purpose vehicle of the Democratic Party endorsed Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as their presidential candidate for the coming 2021 election.

While addressing the media at the party headquarters, Mao said at this time party members who haven’t decided where to belong are more likely to cause confusion among the public during the time of campaigns.

“I forgive the DP members who are using for instance the People Power symbol because People Power symbol was for all of us. But the key leaders of People Power decided to put a fence around itself under the banner of the National Unity Platform,”Mao said.

He said the formation of NUP had messed up everything noting that those who had not decided which party they belong to now have to choose one party.

“There are people you see with DP symbol, then they have DP logo, then they have People Power symbol, then they also have NUP logo. Some people are opportunists because they are saying that I am in NUP but I am also in DP which is not right. You have to decide,”he said.

Mao also said that party is planning to hold its delegates conference in the 22 different locations simultaneously in adherence to the ministry of Health guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He however said the proposal is still pending approval by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) scheduled to take place next week.

“We hope for NEC to put in place an interim elections committee to handle the election of party leaders and flag bearers,” he said.