The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances ABODO has withdrawn the case in which Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was charged over the distribution of relief food go his constituents in April this year.

The lawmaker was arrested on April 19 from his home at Buswabulongo in Mityana Municipality for distributing Covid-19 relief food which was contrary to the presidential directive that banned the same for fear of spreading the virus.

Zaake would later be detained at the Special Investigations Division headquarters in Kireka.

In a withdrawal form accessed by this website, the DPP ABODO has now informed Mityana Court Chief Magistrate that his office has decided to discontinue proceedings of the charges that were placed on Zaake.

“This is to inform Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided yo discontinue proceedings against Hon. Zaake Francis (who was) charged with negligent act likely to spread the infection of disease C/S171 of the penal code act, and disobedience of lawful orders C/S 117 of the Penal Code Act,” the form reads in part.

Zaake, upon his release in April, had placed torture charges against seven police officers claiming that he was tortured while in their chambers which prompted the court to summon them.