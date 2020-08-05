Blogger Ashburg Katto has reported death threats to Police. Kato reported a case of cyber harassment to the CID headquarters in Kibuli following a series of death threats from what he calls a People Power fanatic known as ‘Kojja Omugezi’.

In May this year, Katto abandoned People Power, a movement he supported, and joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM) where he was welcomed by events promoter Balaam Barugahare.

Early this week, Katto posted on his social media platforms that he was receiving death threats and called upon the Uganda Police and big wigs in the NRM to come to his rescue.

In an interview with the NBS UNCUT, the blogger said that police responded to his distress call.

Katto says, “Officer Fred Enanga reacted to my post and told me to come at the CID headquarters in Kibuli where the offices of cybercrime are and record a statement.”

Subsequently, Katto says that he has informed police of the people who have been sending him death threats.

He reveals he was surprised to learn from police that other people have also filed complaints with police that they have received similar messages from Kojja Omugezi.

“He has like seven files and Interpol is already investigating him. He resides in Ireland and that’s where he orders his gang to torment and terrorize people,” Katto claims.

Katto says that Kojja Omugezi started out by sending him messages on Facebook but soon turned to threatening him for leaving the MP Robert Kyagulanyi led People Power movement.