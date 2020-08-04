The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded a Uganda People’s Defence Air Force(UPDAF) officer for shooting dead his commander.

Lance Corporal Max Omutojo was in May denied a pass leave to attend an emergency and in retaliation, he picked a gun and shot dead his superior.

On Tuesday, Omutojo, a section commander was arraigned before the army court chaired by Lt.Gen.Andrew Gutti and charged with the murder of his commander, Maj.Sulaiman Wafula, a former officer in charge of Garrison at the Nakasongola Air Force wing.

Prosecution led by Capt.Ambrose Baguma told the court that the incident happened on May, 3, 2020.

It is alleged that the incident happened when the deceased refused to grant Omutojo permission to proceed to his home for an emergency with his family because the country was still under the three-month Coronavirus lockdown.

Omutojo however denied the charges and was remanded to Makindye military barracks until Augusut,25, 2020.

During the incident, Lt Sam Chandiga, a junior officer who had intervened to arrest Omutojo was injured and hospitalized.

The former army spokesperson, Brig.Richard Karemire recently said the incident was an isolated one that does not depict the conduct of the UPDF.

“We condemn the killings because it doesn’t reflect the image of the UPDF. We are going to investigate this matter and later we shall charge him in court,” Karemire said.