SIMI technologies, a local electronics assembling plant based in Namanve Industrial Park, has unveiled the first temperature measuring smartphone in Africa.

Named G507, the smartphone, the first of its kind in Africa has an inbuilt digital temperature measuring thermometer that can be used for purposes like malaria and Coronavirus.

“Whereas the normal temperature guns need calibration (configuring them), our smartphone uses google play store to update itself as long as it is connected on the internet,” said David Beecham Okware, the Chief Executive board secretary of Engo Holdings Group Ltd|SIMI Mobile Uganda during the launch.

“It can be used for social media and other functions just like the normal smartphones but during such times like Covid-19, it can come in handy. It is very difficult to give wrong results.”

Okware explained that whereas temperature guns go for as much as sh500,000 and need to be taken to Mulago hospital or Uganda National Bureau of Standards for configuration, their temperature measuring smartphone goes for as low as shs380,000.

“We want to partner with Ministry of Health to see these phones can be provided to help medics to measure temperature while in hospital.”

Speaking at the function, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba applauded the company for such an innovation.

“The cost for the gadgets will definitely go down and every Ugandan own one. People will use smartphones not for social media but also for research and business. This is good for the development of the country,” Nabakooba said during the launch.

The State Minister in charge of Investment and Privatisation, Evelyn Anite said with such factories in the country, the economy will definitely grow at a high speed.

“I am happy you are leading by example .In the open market, the thermometer gun is very expensive but this multi-functional gadget can be used for both communication and measuring temperature,”Anite said.

The company also launched a solar powered featured phone that can use used to charge other phones.

According to David Beecham Okware, the Chief Executive board secretary of Engo Holdings Group Ltd|SIMI Mobile Uganda, the phone named B201 uses both solar energy and electricity to charge.

“It is applicable in areas where electricity has not yet reached. It has a battery capacity of two weeks,”Okware said.