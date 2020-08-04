A senior UPDF officer has asked Local Defence Unit personnel to work on redeeming their image that has been tainted in the past few months.

Speaking to LDUs during their ongoing refresher course at Kakiri barracks in Wakiso district. Maj.Gen.Leopold Kyanda, the Chief of Staff Land Forces in the UPDF said whereas the personnel have helped reduce crime in Kampala, there are some elements of indiscipline that need to be weeded out.

“In the UPDF, we have no space for any form of indiscipline; there is no amount of indiscipline that is small to us. A mere abusive language or annoying gesture to the civilians is too grave an act to do. You must work towards correcting these mistakes as you conduct your operations,” Maj Gen Kyanda warned them.

“You are part of the UPDF and members of the larger national security structure of our country. You must therefore measure to the expected disciplinary standards.”

The Chief of Staff Land Forces told the LDUs that it is imperative that they pay attention during every lesson delivered to them because the training materials are interlinked; beneficial in conglomerate.

“This is a very important course necessary for your ideological growth; a prime necessity in your career in the UPDF. It is important that you grasp every bit of the lessons taught because it will help you today and in the far future, not only as members working in the UPDF but also great citizens of this country”

“This course is intended to inculcate and uphold in you the time-tested UPDF ideology of a pro-people Force,” he told the trainees.

He added them that after the course, they will be able to execute their duties more effectively.

Other General Officers who have already lectured to the LDFs are the Deputy Commander Reserve Forces, Maj Gen Stephen Rwabantu, the UPDF Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko and the newly appointed Defense Spokesperson, Hon. Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso.

The Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma opened the course two weeks ago.

Background

A total of 10 LDU battalions were two weeks ago recalled from the field for a refresher course training at Kakiri military barracks after several incidents of human right abuses by the personnel

The personnel had been involved in several incidents of shooting, robbery, torture and unlawful arrest of members of the public prompting complaints.

Commenting about their behavior, President Museveni described the LDUs as “pigs” and warned them against brutalizing members of the public.

The UPDF recently said LDUs will be retrained in political education, civil policing, human rights, law and the role of media in military operations among others.

The training is being conducted by both UPDF and Uganda Police Force instructors.