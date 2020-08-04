A white rhino has given birth to a female calf at Uganda’s Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, the Rhino Fund Uganda has said, bringing their total number at the reserve to 31.

White rhinos were wiped out of the country in the early 1980s but their numbers have increased since the introduction of a breeding programme in 2006, local media report.

Rhino Fund Uganda confirmed the birth in a tweet on Monday:

Rhino Fund Uganda is proud to announce the birth of a healthy female calf on Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary today. Mom Laloyo and baby Rhoda are both doing well. Thank you to the Rhino Fund rangers for the photos and footage. This brings the number of rhino on the sanctuary to 31. pic.twitter.com/fnSuly11Yb — Rhino Fund Uganda (@rhinofunduganda) August 2, 2020

Unlike the northern white rhino, the southern white rhinos are not endangered – although their numbers have dwindled due to poaching.

Source:BBC