Members of Parliament who are Japadhola have told Parliament not to dare and follow the numerical strength of the Itesots in Parliament as the basis for splitting Tororo district.

The legislators led by West Budama South legislator Jacob Oboth Oboth, said Parliament is not a tribunal where conflicts should be resolved.

But their colleagues who are Itesots countered that it is unfortunate that the Japadhola are changing goal posts at a critical time when Parliament is set to resolve this matter.

Last year, a delegation comprising government representatives, legislators and the local leadership of Tororo district were in the United Kingdom to establish the contested boundary between the Iteso and Japadhola.

The report, however, has not yet been made public.

Leaders hailing from Tororo county want it to become a district.

They want the new district to encompass Tororo Municipality, a request the leaders of West Budama have challenged cautioning Parliament not to dare and follow the numerical strength of the Itesot’s in the House.

The Itesot legislators said Parliament is not a tribunal to cause the splitting of a district that has a conflicts and warned that this will have grave repercussions.

Oboth Oboth and Ofwono Yeri of Tororo Municipality said the fights amongst the leaders have cost Tororo municipality a city status.