The ruling NRM has labelled as traitors, the two party Members of Parliament who officially joined Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP).

Manjiya MP John Baptist Nambeshe and Kassanda legislator Patrick Nsamba were on Monday officially unveiled as members of the newly created National Unity Platform (NUP) after leaving the ruling party.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NRM director for information, publicity and public relations, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo said the two MPs betrayed the party.

“We have received the news about the defection of our members with surprise and consternation. These members were groomed and nurtured by the NRM to the level of being elected as MPs of Uganda. Their action of abandonment is an act of betrayal to the people who first elected them,”Dombo said in the statement.

“They will be required to account to the people for their actions and it is only time that will tell if the electorate were happy with their action.”

Dombo said the party will continue praying for the duo to return to their mother party.

“Losing members of the family is not anything to celebrate about. Even if one’s child is notorious for evil deeds, he cannot be wished away. Any responsible family member would continuously pray that such a demented family member may be rehabilitated and like the prodigal son in the Bible may reform and come back home,” Dombo said.

“As a party, we kindly request them to settle all their outstanding obligations to the party, if any, and we wish them well wherever they have chosen to go.”

He noted that the decision to move to an opposition party freely is a clear demonstration of the democracy ushered in by the NRM.

“If along the way, they discover that they have after all been misled into making a wrong decision, the NRM will welcome them back and rehabilitate them through appropriate political education. This has been the bedrock of the NRM,” he said.