After working with teams in Customer Operations across 21 countries at the MTN Group level, Stephen Mutana returned to Uganda early this year, to head the Mobile Financial Services Division at MTN Uganda.

Mutana worked in South Africa at the MTN Group, as the General Manager Customer Experience and is now part of the Sixteen-member Leadership team that runs the leading telecom company and largest taxpayer in Uganda.

Mutana has 18 years’ work experience in the Telecom industry in several Senior management roles, inclusive of MTN Group General Manager Customer Experience, MTN Uganda General Manager Customer Operations, MTN Uganda Senior Manager Strategy and Planning MTN Uganda Quality Assurance Manager.

Prior to joining the telecom industry, he worked with Unilever as a Brand Manager and Factory Manager.

Mutana graduated with an Upper Second-class degree in Bio-Chemistry and Chemistry from Makerere University, did his Masters of Business Administration (Finance) at the University of Leeds, United Kingdom under the Chevening Scholarship program and is a graduate of several leadership certification programs.

During the past five years, as the MTN Group General Manager Customer Experience, Mutana ensured the MTN Group offered the best Customer experience in MTN’s 21 operating markets.

During his tenure, the largest Customer and Enterprise evaluation study known as the Net Promoter Score and Customer Satisfaction was launched across Africa and the Middle East.

He also revamped the MTN Global customer journey resolution program for key areas such as PIN reset, SIM Swap and data bundle purchase among others, to drive customer experience and support growth.

In his current role, Mutana will drive awareness and utilization of digital payments (MoMoPay) for the consumer, Small Medium Enterprises and larger organizations.

For existing and startup businesses, MTN will leverage the MTN Open API platform to improve accessibility and speed to market for payments and collections services

In the medium term, Mutana intends to sustainably engage the regulators and other key stakeholders on the key opportunities and challenges facing the Fintech sector such as the National Payment System and deliver customer-led innovation.

Mutana observes that Fintech is a highly innovative, disruptive and transformative sector which requires a deliberate and balanced approach to risk and return. He acknowledges that the positive impact achieved by Mobile Money in the Ugandan society today is largely due to an enabling regulatory environment.

He will continue to collaborate with Regulators and key stakeholders to shape FinTech sector policy and regulation, to drive sustainable growth and interlinks with the Uganda National Development Plan goals, as well as collaborating across the East African region to drive synergies and best practice.

Mutana is married to his best friend and they are blessed with two lovely daughters.

He loves reading and spending time with the family. Besides that, he is interested in self-improvement, healthy lifestyle, nature, travel, technology and farming with keen interest in fishing, crop husbandry and forestry.

Mutana is a second generation supporter of Kampala City Council and Liverpool Football Clubs, and a first generation supporter of Barcelona FC.