FDC’s postponement of the nomination of its presidential candidates for one week is due to lack of clear guidelines from the National Electoral Commission, the party’s acting electoral commission chairperson, Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda told journalists on Monday.

According to Bamwenda, without clear guidelines from the EC, the party found it necessary to postpone the presidential flag bearers’ roadmap.

FDC’s National Executive Committee is expected to take a decision on the same on August 7, 2020.

“I announce to you the postponement of the presidential nominations. We will also want to remind the Electoral Commission to effectively respond to pertinent issues arising of electoral affairs so that we can carry on smoothly,”said Bamwenda.

He said after the release of adjusted roadmap by the EC, the party wrote to the commission to seek more guidance on the principle of aspiring presidential flag bearers holding both town hall meetings and public rallies.

“Although, they promised to furnish political parties with electoral guidelines that would help political parties to carry out campaigns and hold it’s delegates conference, these have not been provided up to now,”he said.

On the issue regarding the creation of new counties, Bamwenda said it has caused interference with their earlier communicated party electoral roadmap.

He therefore urged the district leaders and electoral supervisors to identify and nominate candidates in the respective newly created counties which should be done within one week.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the EC, Paul Bukenya, the commission has not frustrated activities of any political party because the revised roadmap indicates that the guidelines will be released on 6th August 2020.

“It is not true that we are delaying anyone, what is true is that we are moving according to the roadmap. So parties can carry on with their internal processes according to the regulations that was passed by parliament,”he said.