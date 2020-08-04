By Philip Mwebaza

National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has today unveiled a long list of artistes to the new party.

Amongst the creatives that were unveiled in the National Unity Platform included, musicians like Dr. Hilderman, Young Mulo, Rodney Y Kabako, Aziz Azion, Eddie Yawe, and other creatives like Katongole Omutongole, Abitex, Bajjo, Joshua Omutuze and many more.

In the event held at the NUP base in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi advised the creatives to stand up and fight for their rights as they have a huge role to play in the development of the country.

“We as the creatives are currently suffocated by the new laws that government has imposed on us but however, we should not be silent. Let us stand up and fight for our rights since its from our voices as creatives that society is nurtured,” Kyagulanyi said.

The unveiling comes weeks after the Uganda Communications Commissions introduced a proposal that compels artistes to have their work vetted first before being staged in public.

In the proposed law, creatives like musicians, playwrights, poets, and photographers have to present their work to the Ministry of ICT for vetting by a government official. UCC falls under the ICT ministry.

UCC retains the right to cancel a work of art, even if it had given it permission to be staged or shown to the public previously.

Artistes have come out strongly to condemn the proposals which they argue are meant to curtail their freedom of expression and creativity.

Before his ascension to parliament as the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Kyagulanyi was a popular musician going under the stage name Bobi Wine. He rode to political office on the basis of his musical career which is full of songs that preach the right to human dignity and rights of the ordinary man and woman.

In 2019, Kyagulanyi battled government and police for the right to hold a concert. Court later declared that police and government had been wrong to prevent Kyagulanyi from holding music concerts that were repeatedly blocked.