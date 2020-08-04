On July 22, Bobi Wine unveiled the National Unity Platform (NUP) nailing in the coffin an idea that Uganda’s oldest party DP (Democratic Party) had been counting on.

The DP had in their smartest of moves envisaged to use Bobi Wine’s people power movement to unseat the FDC as the most popular opposition sides, and it could have been the basis with which they called him to their family gatherings.

Last year, DP summoned for reunion meetings, to iron out their differences and once again seal the cracking walls of the party.

The regional reunions brought together breakaway factions of Michael Mabikke (Social Democratic Party) Lubega Mukaaku’s Truth and Justice and Abed Bwanika’s People’s Development Party.

These reunions were made more electrifying by inviting Bobi Wine who technically stole the show on all occasions, either by deliberately arriving late or by using the floor to impact his victims.

On one of the occasions at Hotel Africana, while the factions signed a memorandum of understanding, they decided to seal this move with a sweet song- Tuliyambala Engule (Bobi’s own song).

In Masaka, Bobi Wine arrived several minutes late and he found a Tanzania MP speaking, alas, the speech ended and there was no further listening to speeches until Bobi was given the microphone.

Indeed, the DJ was also not on DP’s side, because as soon as Bobi approached visible distance, he switched and played Bobi Wine’s freedom song, and the day was made. Bobi Wine stayed beside as his overly excited entourage created a path, leaving him to walk through a frenzied guard of honor, bouncing off the red carpet while everybody in the tent stood, shouted, clapped, and gaped.

Once again, Bobi Wine managed to make the DP reunion about himself, he for a second time had come to DP’s compound and asked that they slash down some grass for him to sit comfortably.

Mao, being the intellectual he is, had started reading signs and as the reunion meeting went to Jinja, he according to sources did not want Bobi invited. Well, Bobi has invited himself to many places before and that was not going to work… he was there and again deliberately late.

Same as Masaka, Bobi Wine upstaged everyone at the DP reunion in Jinja, and it became clear that he was right in their compound, building a firm foundation for himself.

What had started as DP’s masterstroke would likely end up like their biggest mistake. They now rushed to fence the compound by luring another artiste in Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone.

Out of the frying pan, straight into the fire; Chameleone just like his name kept flip-flopping from one stand to another. He was for DP, and then he started the red beret, then he would be with Bobi Wine, he soon became a liability as soon as he joined.

Now it looks inevitable, a very strong building with red walls in rising up from where there was a very green compound, and it is the fault of those that called a strange visitor.

Just like the say, when you call an evil spirit, you must prepare what to feed it with, Bobi was summoned inside a family meeting of the DP and he is feeding on the party.

During a recent appearance on NBS TV’s Barometer, Betty Nambooze claimed that at least 99 percent of the DP group she leads has pledged allegiance to Bobi Wine.

Nambooze is not known for telling the truth, but if a mad woman points and says here is a snake, would you not look there?

DP President General claims the land on which Bobi Wine is building his flat had long been abandoned. That he had never counted it as part of their land because it had had so many encumbrances.

He now claims he will use the available land, to build an even mightier Democratic Party based on real material and cement……well but how much land is left? None.

The writer is a private contributor to the Nile Post