President Museveni’s advisor on youth and artistes Jeniffer Nakingube alias Full-Figure has lambasted all artistes joining Bobi Wine in the National Unity Platform, labeling them failures.

Full Figure who ironically had her own share of the music industry, and could not raise a couple of songs, now claims that many of those running to Bobi Wine have failed to sustain their lives through music.

Full Figure claims that the many artistes that have run to Bobi will still not get an alternative source of survival because things will only get from bad to worse.

She gives an example of Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo, who is said to be battling rent arrears.

Kamenyo was over the weekend said to be on the run for defaulting rent to the tune of Shs3.5m. Now full figure says such artistes are the ones running to Bobi Wine to seek refuge in politics but will be disappointed further.

“Someone like Kamenyo (Victor) he sings one song every after three years, but wants to live expensively, where will he get such money? Such people are now the ones joining Bobi Wine after they will be worse than they joined,” she said.

Full Figure said music is not a business but part of life, “if you make music your business, you will be in trouble, people like Kamenyo are not artistes, but gamblers. People like that are running into the wave of politics.”

“If you follow people who are picking forms from NUP, they are the type; People like Katongole (Omutongole) Khalifah Aganaga, these are the people without spine, they have no idea what they are doing. Many of them will end up like Victor Kamenyo,” she added.

Full Figure’s comments come at a time when Bobi Wine in unveiling artistes in his new party.

Among those unveiled include; Katongole Omuntongole (formerly with Bukedde TV), Djacobs Omutuuze a presenter with Ddembe FM, Aziz Azion, Geoffrey Lutaya, and wife Irene Namatovu, Dr Hilderman, Young Mulo, Victor Kamenyo, and Kazibwe Kapo among others.

Others are; Comedian MC Kapale, Gerald Kiwewa, Kadongokamu singer Mamuli Katumba, Mathias Walukaga, Rodney Y Kabako, Diamond Oscar and Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddie Yaweh among others.