A 46-year-old female of Indian origin has become the fifth person to die of Coronavirus in Uganda, the Ministry of Health has said.

“On August,1, 2020, she presented at Kibuli Muslim hospital with signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 which include mild fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Upon suspecting Covid-19, the Kibuli Muslim hospital team referred her to Mulago national referral hospital for further management on the same day, “the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, she passed away on her way to Mulago hospital.”

According to the ministry, the deceased was diabetic and off medication but also had a history of asthma for over 10 years.

“Both diabetes and asthma are risk factors for Covid-19. Samples were analysed at three different laboratories; Makerere University, Uganda Virus Research Institute and Central Public Health Laboratories confirmed SARS-COV-2.”

The ministry said the hunt for contacts to the deceased has started.

Uganda has so far registered 1195 Coronavirus cases, 1070 of whom have recovered and only five deaths registered.

The latest development of another death in Kampala is a cause for worry over the prevalence of the virus especially in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Of the five deaths that the country has registered due to Coronavirus, four are from Kampala.