Steven Nduhura, a student at St Joseph’s College Namagunga has saw off competition from St Lawrence Paris Palais’ Gloria Nantongo to become the NBS Youth Voice’s youth of the month for July.

The youth of the month competitions bring talented and gifted youth from different schools, universities and academic institutions throughout the month to compete against each other and the winner is got by popular vote.

According to show host, MC Ollo, the segment is aimed at “empowering the young people to stay positive and fight for their dreams, use their talents to create sustainable development and promote sex education for the young people to make right decisions about their sexuality.”

Nduhura was crowned on Saturday 1st, August 2020 at Victoria University.

He is a senior six vacist that is passionate about dancehall music and he has recorded a number of songs.

Nduhura wants to use his talent to create change and promote sustainable development.

One can feature on the show by being nominated by a friend, family members or well wishers through the Youth Voice social media platforms.

Nominees with the most votes are vetted by producers of the show and the top three proceed to feature as youth of the month. The winner is decided through a popular vote from the viewers

NBS Youth Voice, airs every Saturday at 8am on NBS TV. It is a popular teen and youth empowerment show hosted by Oliviel Nakalembe, Dj Obzera, Esther Kakihoza, Shakira İbrahim and Henry Mugenyi.