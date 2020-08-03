The battle lines for Budaka County Mp seat have sharply been drawn and all is set for war come 2021.

This sends an early signal to the incumbent Mbogo Kezekia and others in the race to start preparing for the impending sweating.

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way, anyone with the above traits, is a truly good leader.

At the age of 39, Baaya has already exhibited the above traits as he says he is a savior who has gone for nothing to point the truth and the development.

The people power diehard says he intends to stand on independence ticket to represent people of Budaka county, and Bugwere region at large.

According to Baaya, high poverty levels among households, youth unemployment, poor educational system, pathetic health services and poor road network, absence of clean water among others are some of the burning issues he wants to storm parliament to agitate for.

He says the first thing he will do when he steps parliament is to go and confront President Museveni to immediately compensate the Bagwere their cows lost during the 1986 insurgencies and Karamojong rustlers.

The motormouth Baaya said the abject poverty and suffering in the region is partly blamed on the silence of the elected leaders who have instead gone to betray their electorates by keeping mute at parliament.

What has he done so far?

He has constructed a multimillion hospital named BLUE ROOF to provide free health services to his voters.

On virtual campaigns, Baaya says he is totally against it saying if electoral continues with that arrangement it will breach the constitutional provision envisaged in article 29 and 42,

Baaya warns his opponents never to risk fighting a man under Grace because the Grace he carries will disgrace them.

BUT WHO IS CHARLES BAAYA

Charles Baaya is a son of late Waaki Yakobo and Mary Waaki born in,Bunyekero village Naboa sub-county ,Budaka District on 9th October 1981.

His father was once an LC 3 chairperson of Naboa sub-county and a staunch UPC member.

Baaya started his formal education at Lupada primary school, went to Naboa ss. For O level And Nkoma SS for A level and finally joined I.U.I.U.

After graduating at IUIU in 2006, he worked as a community development mobilizer for Mbale and Budaka districts under ‘’hope for a better life Uganda’’ where he served as a co-founder member.

In 2008 he joined Africa new life ministries in Rwanda and trained thousands of people in skills of information and technology.

In 2009 he was appointed as administrator, faith-based Jesus ministries, and served in Kenya Burundi South Sudan and South Africa.

In 2010 served with securing our country group that was aimed at resorting peace in the war ton Iraq and middle east countries.

His message is for improvement of household income, health, and education.