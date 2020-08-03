One of the people hoping to contest in the NRM primaries for Nakaseke South has petitioned the party’s electoral commission seeking to have Rose Namayanja step aside as the party treasurer over conflict of interest.

Arthur Nkalubo, a Nakaseke South aspirant in the NRM primaries claims Namayanja is using her influence to canvass votes for her husband, Nsereko Basajjassubi .

“The alleged conflict of interest has been caused by the undue influence by both direct and indirect influence by Rose Namayanja who us the wife of or partner of Nsereko Basajjassubi with whom the petitioner intends to contest with during the election primaries for the position of flag bearer for the NRM party,” Nkalubo says through his lawyers of Lule Godfrey and Mulumba Company Advocates.

The petitioner argues that Namayanja, who is also a member of the NRM Central Executive Committee which is involved in the internal process of the ruling party has been directly involved in the campaigning process for her husband who is also candidate in the party primaries in Nakaseke South constituency

“It is contrary to Article 9(2) (i) of the NRM Constitution where it is stated that every member of the NRM shall have a duty to adhere to the principle that the interest of the NRM stand above everything else, subordinating his or her personal interests to the interests of NRM and the nation,” the petitioner argued.

Nkalubo said that by directly and indirectly canvassing votes for her husband, the NRM treasurer is conflicted and cannot continue sitting on the party’s Central Executive Committee.

“The petitioner requests that Rose Namayanja steps aside from her role as member of CEC until the primaries are concluded as this is a clear contravention of the NRM constitution,” Nkalubo said.

“Nsereko should also desist from directly campaigning for her husband while still working as a member of CEC and NRM treasurer since it contravenes the principles of a free and fair election because it creates undue influence over the electorate in Nakaseke South Constituency.”

On Monday, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr.Tanga Odoi confirmed receipt of the petition .

“We have received it and will look into it,”Odoi said.