Manjiya MP John Baptist Nambeshe and Kassanda legislator Patrick Nsamba have officially been unveiled as members of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The two lawmakers have been members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Speaking to the press at the NUP party offices in Kamwokya, party president and fellow legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine that he holds the two new entrants in high regard.

Kyagulanyi said: “These are people that have been consistent. I admired honourable Nambeshe right from the day I first entered Parliament because he has fully represented the people of Manjiya County that sent him to Parliament.”

“During the ‘tojikwatako’ campaign, Nambeshe stood on the side of the people of Uganda even when (President) Museveni proved powerful,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi urged members of the National Unity Platform not to doubt anyone who crosses to join them because as a generation,”they came together to seek a new consensus and a new direction for our country.”

In his first address as a member of the NUP, Nambese pledged to engage in all the NUP party programs and to fully support the party principal, Kyagulanyi in the forthcoming elections.

In his speech, Nsamba called upon members of the NRM who feel cheated and misrepresented to come out and join the NUP to seek change.

Other members that were unveiled by Kyagulanyi are: Mityana MP Francis Zzake (Independent) and Busujju’s legislator David Kalwanga (Independent).

List of the people unveiled

David Kalwanga (Busujju)

Latif Ssebagala (Kawempe North)

Mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga (Nakawa division)

Mayor Kasirye Nganda Ali Mulyanyama (Makindye)

Mayor Ronald Kalema Omulangira (Katabi)