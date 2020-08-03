Government has warned politicians across the political divide to stop political gatherings that expose the population to the Coronavirus.

According to cabinet spokesperson and Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba, politicians should be at the forefront of implementing the Ministry of Health guidelines to protect the public against Covid-19. Instead they have instead abandoned this responsibility endangering the public.

Nabakooba made these remarks in a press conference held at the Ministry of ICT offices on Sunday.

“I want to send a strong reminder to all politicians across all political parties. We all must actively get involved in fighting Covid-19. Let us endeavour to stick to guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba added that complacency is also growing among traders in downtown Kampala despite the growing number of cases.

Nabakooba said that, “All key markets and shops in downtown Kampala are no longer following the guidelines and this is unfortunate.”

The minister urged traders to operate under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that were put in place by government before allowing them to resume business.

Dr. Bruce Kirenga, a scientist from the Ministry of Health, urged the public not to exceed 15 minutes while talking to anyone in public.

According to the medic, science has shown that, “When you don’t exceed 15 minutes, you might not get infected.”

“Of course you can get infected under 2 minutes but the dose you get under 15 minutes might not be a lot,” Dr. Kirenga said.