The enforcement of mandatory wearing of face masks will start as soon as possible, The Minister ICT & National Guidance,Judith Nabakooba said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, Nabakooba, warned Ugandans who fail to follow the standard operating procedures set to control the spread of covid-19, that they risk going back into lockdown.

Nabakooba said 8 million free face masks have already been distributed to the residents of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono on Friday.

“I want to remind all residents in Kampala to be vigilant and ensure that you all get the free masks being distributed by your local leaders,”Nabakooba said.

She said government is so concerned about the situation in Kampala especially that the key markets and shops in downtown Kampala are no longer following the recommended measures.

“Let’s people wear masks all the time especially in those congested places but where possible social distancing is very important,”she said.

She said the country has started registering deaths but people do not seem bothered about the consequences of not heeding to guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Very soon, government will start enforcing the wearing of masks and there will be no excuses for not having one. So far about 8 million Masks have been distributed countrywide.”she said.

She said Ugandans are so relaxed about the implementation of the Covid19 guidelines especially in the congestion places like the markets.

​​​​​​​Uganda has so far registered 1176 cases of Covid-19; of these 1047 have recovered and 4 have died.