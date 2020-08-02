Police have started hunting for a security guard who shot dead his lover for allegedly cheating on him.

The incident happened at around 12:30 am on Saturday at Kigoma village, Bukuuko in Wakiso district when a security guard, only identified as Byaruhanga shot dead his lover, one Sarah Namuwonge,24, a businesswoman.

“According to some witness accounts, it is alleged that the boyfriend found the deceased with another man and shot her dead,”Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said.

He noted that after the shooting, the security guard took off and efforts to look for him are ongoing.

“Our officers visited the scene, recorded statements and the body was later conveyed to city mortuary for postmortem.”

In another related incident in Kitezi, Wakiso district, one Simon Samanya hacked his wife, one Viola Kakai, a nurse to death after developing a misunderstanding.

“It is alleged that the couple had a long-standing domestic problem where police had recently intervened and their matter was already court going,”Owoyesigyire said.

“Statements from the neighbours have been recorded and body of the deceased person was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem.”

Cases of domestic violence are on the rise in several parts of the country.

In April, the deputy Police spokesperson, Polly Namaye said 328 cases of domestic violence had been reported in a period of less than two months since the beginning of the Coronavirus lockdown.