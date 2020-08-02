President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed force on Saturday made a number of changes in the UPDF.

The changes saw Brig. Flavia Byekwaso appointed the new army spokesperson to replace Brig.Richard Karemire who was sent to the East African Community secretariat as the Defence Liaison Officer.

Brig.Byekwaso became the first woman to become the spokesperson of the UPDF since its formation.

The commander in chief also appointed former Special Forces Commander, Maj.Gen.Don Nabasa as the new Contingent Commander for the UPDF in Somalia.

Nabasa recently completed a one-year training course at the National Defence College, China but had not been deployed since then.

The recent deployments also saw Maj.Gen.Moses Ddiba Ssentongo who has been serving as the Deputy Managing Director of National Enterprise Corporation, the army’s business wing transferred to the Mubende Rehabilitation Centre as the boss.

Ssentongo had previously served as the General Court Martial chairman for a period of one year until 2014.

He has consequently been replaced by Maj.Gen. Innocent Oula as the Deputy Managing Director at the National Enterprise Corporation whereas Maj.Gen.Francis Okello has been appointed as the commandant for the National Defence College.

Maj.Gen. Francis Okello was the second commander of the AMISOM troops in Somalia and served between March 2008 and July 2009 and prior to the latest appointment, he has been part of the team overseeing AU Mandated Peace Support Operations including AMISOM.

The president also appointed Col Keith Katungi as the new commandant for Military Police with headquarters at Makindye to replace Brig. William Bainomugisha was sent to the second division as the deputy commander.

The latest changes have also seen Brig. Richard Otto deployed as the new Deputy Commander for the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI), the army’s intelligence wing to replace Brig.CK Asiimwe.

Brig.Otto has been serving as the AMISOM UPDF contingent commander in Somalia.

Maj.Gen.Sam Kiwanuka who has recently served as Uganda’s military attaché to Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia hs been appointed as the Chief of Production and Welfare.

Full list

1.Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka- Chief of Production& Welfare.

2.Maj Gen Moses Ddiba Ssentongo_ Chief Mubende Rehabilitation Centre.

3.Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa_Chief of Staff Reserve Forces

4.Maj Gen Francis Okello_Comdt National Defense College.

5.Maj Gen Innocent Oula_Deputy MD NEC.

6.Maj Gen Don Nabasa_Contingent Commander-AMISOM.

7.Brig Gen Emanuel Rwashande _Chief Civil Military Cooperation

8.Brig Gen Stephen Oluka- deployed to OWC

9.Brig Gen George Etyang-OWC

10.Brig Gen Jeff Mukasa_ Director Counter-Terrorism

11.Brig Gen William Beinomugisha- 2/ic 2 Division

12. Brig Gen James Kaija_Defense Advisor UK

13. Brig Gen Fred Karara_ DA Sudan

14. Brig Gen Christopher Bbossa_DA China.

15. Brig Gen Mike Kisame_ DA Kenya

16. Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe 3 Div Commander

17. Brig Gen Simon Ocan- DA Switzerland

18.Brig Gen Michael Kabango_Seconded to AU Peace Support Operations Department.

19.Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye- OWC.

20.Brig Gen Mathew Gureme- Chief of Training

& Recruitment.

21.Brig Gen Richard Karemire _ Defence Liaison Officer(DLO) EAC Secretariat Headquarters.

22.Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso-Defence Spokesperson

23. Brig Gen Tingira Irumba_ Chief of Policy& Plans

24. Brig Gen Charles Asiimwe _ Commander National Counter Terrorism Centre.

25.Brig Gen Richard Otto_ Deputy CMI

26.Brig Gen James Nambale_ DA Turkey.

27.Brig Gen Robert Ocama-OWC

28. Col Bahoku Barigye- DA Cuba

29. Col Keith Katungi_ Commandant Military Police.